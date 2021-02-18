Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,517,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 53,532,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.2 days.

Shares of GWLLF opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

