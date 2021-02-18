Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.