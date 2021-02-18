Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

GRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

