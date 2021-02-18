GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $343,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

