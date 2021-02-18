GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $354,000 in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

