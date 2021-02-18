GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNY. Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

