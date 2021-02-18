GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $325,000 Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 178,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Separately, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

IZEA Worldwide Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

