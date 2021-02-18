GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $594.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

