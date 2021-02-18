Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.99. 110,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,459. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

