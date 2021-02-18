Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,116. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average of $201.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

