Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 456,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

