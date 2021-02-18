Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.90. 20,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,652 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

