GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, insider Timothy Salt 355,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

