GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Noah worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Noah by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOAH stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. Nomura downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

