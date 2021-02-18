GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,455,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

