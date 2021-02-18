GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1,414.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Community Bank System worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,069 shares of company stock worth $1,797,959. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

