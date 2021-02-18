GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1,430.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of City worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

