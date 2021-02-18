GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,775 shares of company stock valued at $913,137. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FMBH stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

