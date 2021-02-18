GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,338 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

