GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 544,880 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after buying an additional 386,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

