H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY remained flat at $$41.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

