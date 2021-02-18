Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.69.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

