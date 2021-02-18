Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and $1.40 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,105.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.45 or 0.03735607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.00439275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.26 or 0.01361208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.61 or 0.00492479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.68 or 0.00465744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00328468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00028779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 355,936,725 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

