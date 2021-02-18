Harbour Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,198. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $79.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

