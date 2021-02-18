Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Hays alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS HAYPY remained flat at $$18.42 on Wednesday. Hays has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hays (HAYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.