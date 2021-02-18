H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 455,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.20 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

