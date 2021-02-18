Head to Head Analysis: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sequans Communications and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silicon Laboratories 0 4 6 0 2.60

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.95%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $141.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.82%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Silicon Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 5.72 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -5.38 Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 7.87 $19.26 million $2.15 69.80

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54% Silicon Laboratories 1.54% 7.34% 4.44%

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has collaboration with Yeelight on a new smart LED light bulb to support seamless setup in the Google Home app. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

