Head to Head Analysis: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A United Community Banks 22.36% 9.20% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60

United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential downside of 30.70%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and United Community Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Community Banks $657.42 million 4.30 $185.72 million $2.38 13.70

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep and commercial money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, brokerage and advisory, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 163 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

