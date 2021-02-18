Head to Head Comparison: Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) versus Total (NYSE:TOT)

Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Rock Ridge Resources has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Ridge Resources and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rock Ridge Resources and Total’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total $200.32 billion 0.60 $11.27 billion $4.38 10.29

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Ridge Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rock Ridge Resources and Total, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Total 0 7 10 0 2.59

Total has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Total’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than Rock Ridge Resources.

Summary

Total beats Rock Ridge Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Ridge Resources

Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. engages in the oil and gas factoring activities. The company is also involved in the investment, exploration, and production of oil and gas; and provision of alcohol-drug treatment services. In addition, it engages in the commercial and residential real estate investment and development activities. The company was formerly known as Green Star Energies, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. in December 2011. Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Lake Arrowhead, California.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

