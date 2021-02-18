Head to Head Review: AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) vs. CAE (NYSE:CAE)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AER Energy Resources and CAE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.70 billion 2.62 $234.11 million $1.00 24.98

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AER Energy Resources and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 6 4 0 2.40

CAE has a consensus price target of $34.43, suggesting a potential upside of 37.82%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

AER Energy Resources has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93%

Summary

CAE beats AER Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

