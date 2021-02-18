Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 8,640,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -113.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

