Hedley Clark Purchases 482,360 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) insider Hedley Clark acquired 482,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £19,294.40 ($25,208.26).

Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 4.09 ($0.05) on Thursday. Primorus Investments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.96 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £5.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.57.

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

