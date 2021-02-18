Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $746.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.