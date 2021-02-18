Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.66). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 330,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 1,355,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,438. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

