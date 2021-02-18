Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $91.27

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.27 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 91.22 ($1.19). Henderson Diversified Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 196,663 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.37. The firm has a market cap of £171.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

