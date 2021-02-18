Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%.

HLF stock traded down $5.72 on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,102. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock worth $610,242,857. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.