Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.