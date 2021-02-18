High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Cap Hits $11.36 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Token Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

High Performance Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

