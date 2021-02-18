Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 7.2%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 287,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,486,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.