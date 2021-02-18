Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

