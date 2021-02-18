HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.36

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 9040455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

