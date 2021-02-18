HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

