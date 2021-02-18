Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.14

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $39.83. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

