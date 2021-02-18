Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,790. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

