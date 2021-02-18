Horan Securities Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 79,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.