Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 4,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,926. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

