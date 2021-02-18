Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $14.88. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 239,625 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.