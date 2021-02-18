Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.43

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.43 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 3115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 777.5% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 47,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

