Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (HYI.TO) (TSE:HYI) Trading Down 0.2%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (HYI.TO) (TSE:HYI) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.17 and last traded at C$9.19. 6,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

