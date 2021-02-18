Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) traded up 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.24. 5,354,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 2,978,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Houston American Energy news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

